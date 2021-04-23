Yasir Hussain posts pictures with Amir Liaquat in ‘Naagin’ pose

With his latest antics during the Ramzan transmission, Amir Liaquat had the internet in fits. The ‘naagin dance’ by Liaquat has gone viral in particular.

Yasir Hussain, who appeared on Liaquat’s show recently, recreated the naagin pose with the politician and posted photos of it on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Hussain praised Amir Liaquat as “Entertainer of the Decade. Aap k Nagin dance ne bohot hansaya. Aur yehi such hai. Keep entertaining us”

Earlier this week, Aamir became the center of focus on social networking sites with his performance on naagin music during his show Jeeway Pakistan on Monday.

The funniest moment came when he stretched on the floor and demonstrated his naagin dance abilities while tossing his leg to the music.

The video went viral on social media, with some people praising it and others slamming him.

Liaquat had previously invited Pakistani actor Naseem Hameed to appear on his show. The host challenged Hameed, who had captured a gold medal in a 20-meter run on stage at the South Asian Federation Games in 2010.

The run did not go well in an abrupt turn of events, and Liaquat fell to the ground.

Babu jee dheeray chalna😂..Amir Liaquat was racing with Naseem Hameed in Ramzan Transmission n slipped pic.twitter.com/LfILTPKZth — Ali Salman (@Ali_Anchor) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, on his stage, Aamir vowed that he will never dance to this music again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

