Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former Pakistan international Yasir Arafat as the national team’s new bowling coach.

The 40-year-old will pull double duty with the team and will also serve as the side’s head coach on tours where Mickey Arthur is not available. Arthur, who is set to be unveiled as Pakistan’s “team director” will have the option of choosing when to accompany the men in green due to his commitments with Derbyshire and his reluctance to take on a full-time coaching role.

On Arhtur’s behest, Yasir Arafat will now serve as the “coach” when he is not available.

The former Pakistan international will now do the duty of Saqlain Mushtaq and former bowling coach Shaun Tait all in one. He will likely lead Pakistan on its tour of Sri Lanka in July and the Asia Cup in September before Arthur joins the team for the ODI World Cup in India and Pakistan’s tour of Australia later this year.

Arafat has proven his mettle in coaching circles and recently became the first Pakistan Test cricketer to complete a level 4 coaching course offered by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He represented Pakistan in 11 ODIs, 13 T20Is, and 3 Tests but is widely remembered for his globetrotting exploits with franchises around the world.

Arafat has lived in England since his retirement taking on coaching roles at a junior level.