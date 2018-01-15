Yasin Malik terms Indian Army Chief’s remarks fascism

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik has termed the statement of the Indian Army Chief as naked fascism.

The Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that schools in the territory were teaching two maps — India’s and Jammu and Kashmir’s — to the students, which he said was radicalising youth.

Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said the real control of India which claims to be the biggest democracy, lies in the hands of armed forces.

He said, “Indian army chief is on daily basis issuing threats to Kashmiris. Sometimes, he comes out with a plan of killing more and more Kashmiris in the name of operation and at times he divulges plans to control masjads and schools to defeat Kashmiris.” He said that army, forces, police and other agencies had tried all oppressive tactics including brutal killings, disappearances, arrests and torture but failed to suppress Kashmiris’ sentiments. He said that the illogical statements of Indian Army Chief and other Indian dignitaries on Kashmir actually showed their lack of knowledge about Kashmir.

Yasin Malik said, “Indian army chief and other leadership should remember that Kashmiris are fighting and rendering valuable sacrifices for a genuine cause and military suppression and control can never defeat their aspirations, will and sentiments,” Malik added.—KMS