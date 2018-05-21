Yasin Malik remembers Ashfaq Majeed Wani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid tributes to Martyr Ishfaq Majeed Wani who was killed in Ramadan in 1990.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, recalling his childhood friend, said, “It was Ashfaq Majeed’s desire to embrace martyrdom on Friday, while fasting and he had written it on the first page of his personal diary.”

He said Ashfaq Majeed Wani was a symbol of courage, fearlessness, religiousness, passion and resistance against the false and injustice.

“It was Ashfaq Majeed Wani’s gallant leadership in 1988 that gave courage to hundreds of young men to stand up for the cause of freedom.

He led a people’s revolution in 1990 and changed the 5000-year-old history of Kashmir,” he added.—KMS