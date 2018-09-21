Yasin malik pays homage to Khanabal youth

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has paid glowing tributes to three youth, Maroof Ahmed Nath, Bilal Ahmed Najar and Noor-ul-Amin Dagga of Khanabal area of Islamabad district on their 8th martyrdom anniversary.

Maroof Ahmed Nath had died due to drowning after he was chased by Indian troops and forced to jump into River Jhelum on September 18 in 2010. Bilal Ahmed Najar and Noor-ul-Amin Dagga were killed in the unprovoked firing of the troops on the funeral of Maroof.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar said, “These young boys became victims of Delhi’s aggression and till date their killers in uniform are roaming free. Parents and other relatives of these young boys are fighting a legal battle against the killers. Though court has ordered the persecution and even arrest of the killers, till date no one has been arrested in this case.”

The JKLF chief said that hundreds of innocent Kashmiris were killed in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2016 and till date this killing spree was going on and the killers enjoying immunity from persecution were at large and instead of being penalized were being promoted.

Yasin Malik also condemned attacks on Kashmiri businessmen by some goons in Manali city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. “Kashmiri businessmen are facing RSS-supported goons and police apathy in Manali where their business related goods have been vandalized and they have been warned to leave the city immediately or face death and destruction,” he deplored.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp