Yasin Malik, Nayeem Khan appear before |Srinagar court virtually

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pro-freedom leaders detained in India’s notorious Tihar jail in New Delhi, Mohammad Yaseen Malik and Nayeem Ahmad Khan appeared in the court of Special Judge under TADA in Srinagar in three cases on virtual mode.

Muhammad Yasin Malik and Nayeem Ahmad Khan were represented by Advocate G.N. Shaheen, Rafiq Joo Mir Urfi and Asif Nabi.

During the course of arguments the counsel for the Kashmir leaders submitted before the court that since Mohammad Yaseen Malik is a chronic heart patient he is prone to infections.

It was submitted before the court that the jail authorities be directed to get Mohammad Yaseen Malik medically examined by a team of cardiology specialists in AIMS Delhi and be treated accordingly.

The hearing in the cases titled State versus Wajahat Quareshi and Ors bearing FIR No. Nowhata P.s Maharjgunj and P.S Shairgadi, was adjourned till June 24, 2021 and the jail authorities were directed to ensure the presence of Yasin Malik and Nayeem Khan through virtual mode on the fixed date.