Yasin Malik leads JRL protest against assault on Article 35-A

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Friday organized a protest in Srinagar against the assault on Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

Soon after the culmination of Friday prayers at Bilal Masjid at the Bund in Srinagar, scores of Hurriyat leaders and activists led by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik took out a protest march.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasin Malik said that the people of Kashmir were ready to defend the Article 35-A with their blood. He said that any anti-Kashmir verdict from the Indian Supreme Court and attempt to change the demography of Kashmir would never be tolerated and would meet a full-fledged agitation from the Kashmiris. He said the state subject law and defending it is a matter of life and death for the people of Kashmir and no Kashmiri will sit silent on its abrogation.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp