Yasin Malik discharged from hospital

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was admitted at Soura hospital in Srinagar, was discharged from hospital today.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was admitted at the hospital on February 14 after suffering from Haematuria and acute urinary retention and severe pain.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the brutal killing of a mentally retarded person, Habibullah of Soibugh who was killed by Indian forces last night.

Terming the killing as another example of trigger happiness of Indian occupational forces, he said when soldiers are provided immunity from prosecution, they turn into monsters that can kill anyone anywhere. He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyred person.

Condemning the ongoing police oppression against the JKLF activists in north Kashmir areas, he said JKLF leader, Molvi Reyaz was arrested by police some four days back and is still in police station, Choura. Similarly, he said police at Handwara raided the residences of JKLF activists Abdul Aziz Lone, Abdul Majeed Shah and Muhammad Amin and summoned them to police stations.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Party (PPP) Hilal War called on the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is admitted in Soura Institute of Medical Sciences.

The two leaders discussed a host of issues apart from exchanging pleasantries. Both Malik and War come from the volatile resistance hub Maisuma and have started their pro-freedom career together as teenagers, having been classmates as well.

Hilal War expressed concern over Yasin’s health and prayed for his speedy recovery. “Yasin is not only my comrade in the war for freedom, but he is also my childhood friend with whom I have the fondest of memories,” added War.—KMS