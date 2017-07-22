Yasin Malik denounces Indian forces’ brutalities

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the brutalities of Indian forces at Zainpora in Shopian and in Hajin area of Bandipora.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the forces’ personnel showered bullets and pellets on people protesting against the killing of a girl student after she was deliberately hit by an army vehicle at Zainpora in Shopian. He said that a small girl was crushed with impunity and when grief-stricken people protested against the killing, Indian police and paramilitary personnel showered bullets and pellets on them, injuring dozens of mourners.—KMS