Yasin Malik could be subjected to judicial murder Several arrested in Sopore for attending martyr’s funeral

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, the family members of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and rights activists have expressed the apprehension that the Indian authorities could subject the incarcerated leader to judicial murder. The Indian government has implicated the JKLF Chairman in decades old fake cases and he is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail. A family member of Muhammad Yasin Malik in an interview in Srinagar said the reopening of fake cases against the JKLF Chairman exposes the Indian authorities’ ominous designs. He said this is a political rather than a judicial move. Yasin Malik’s lawyer, Advocate Tufail Raja, said that false cases were being framed against his client but he was not the one who would succumb to any pressure. Noted Kashmiri rights activist, Khurram Parvez, said as of now, the trial in the case of Yasin Malik seems like a political vendetta. Many people in the Kashmir Valley talking to Al Jazeera expressed the fear that Yasin Malik is next in line to be judicially murdered by India’s right-wing government for its political gains. Indian police arrested several mourners who participated in the funeral of the martyred youth, Sajjad Nawaz Dar, in Sopore town. Defying military siege and lockdown, thousands of people including women had participated in the funeral procession of the martyred youth in Sadipora area of the town. The participants of the funeral had raised pro-freedom, proPakistan and pro-Imran Khan slogans. Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipore and Kupwara districts. The chemist shops and pharmacies in occupied Kashmir are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines due to continued lockdown, which was imposed by India in August, 2019, and was intensified last month in the name of preventing the spread of coronavirus in the territory. Hundreds of patients and their relatives in the Kashmir Valley said that they were facing difficulty in getting essential medicines in the wake of shortage of lifesaving drugs due to severe restrictions imposed in the territory. On the other hand, Hurriyat leaders including Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Fazalul Haq Qurashi, Muhammad Musadiq Aadil, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hassan-ulBana, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Zahid Ashraf in their statements expressed profound grief over the sad demise of senior resistance leader, Abdul Majeed Wani. Abdul Majeed Wani passed away in Srinagar after prolonged illness, last night.—KMS