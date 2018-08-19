Yasin Malik condemns Indian police’s attitude against families of freedom activists

ISLAMABAD :Yasin Malik the chairman JKLF while condemning the Indian police’s attitude against the families of freedom

activists and youth reminded police chief SP Vaid of his so-called announcement that the families of freedom

activists would not be subjected to political vendetta.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Yasin Malik Malik said “Only yesterday we saw forces including the soldiers

barged into the residential houses at Bhan village of Kulgam district. They didn’t not only vandalize property worth lakhs but

also thrashed and abused inmates that include the relatives of pro-freedom youth as well.”

Malik led a massive protest rally amid pro-freedom and pro-Islam slogans. He said several youth and the elderly persons, including close relatives of mujahideen, were detained.

The JKLF chief also demanded the release of all Kashmiri political prisoners including female inmates.

