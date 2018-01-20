Yasin Malik arrested during anti-India demo in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, during an anti-India demonstration in Srinagar, today.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was leading a protest against the recent remarks of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, in Maisuma area of Srinagar when the police took him into custody and lodged him at Srinagar Central Jail. General Rawat had on Wednesday stated that the people of Kashmir cannot get freedom from India due to its military power.

Muhammad Yasin Malik talking to media prior to his arrest said that threats by the Indian Army Chief could not dissuade the Kashmiris from pursuing the path of resistance against illegal Indian occupation. He said, the Kashmiris have neither surrendered before Indian military might and fascism in the past nor will they do so in future and their march for freedom would continue till the achievement of the desired goal. He also condemned the summoning of Dr Bilquees Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, by India’s Enforcement Directorate to its headquarters in New Delhi for questioning.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities again put under house arrest the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, soon after he returned home after delivering weekly Friday sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today. Earlier, in his address to the Juma congregation in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that Indian brutalities, threats, arrests and other repressive measures could not intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

The police had also arrested the Chief Spokesman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, from his residence in Srinagar last night and lodged him at Kothi Bagh police station.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, addressing a public gathering in Badgam castigated India for welcoming the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the butcher of innocent people of Palestine.

Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, addressing a public gathering in Nagam area of Kokernag said that the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people in their liberation struggle would not be allowed to go waste. Hurriyat leader, Bilal Siddiqui, visited Moolu Chitragam area of Shopian and expressed solidarity with the family of a martyred civilian, Muhammad Ayub Mir. Ayub Mir was injured in the firing of Indian troops on protesters, last month, and recently succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for almost a month.

Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Yasmeen Raja, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Ghulam Nabi War and Democratic Freedom Party in their statements denounced the remarks of the Indian army chief.

On the other hand, people took to the streets in Pulwama town when Indian troops cordoned off an area following an explosion. The troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters. Two people were injured in the blast.—KMS