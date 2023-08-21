Illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, attended the court of special judge designated under the draconian Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) in Jammu on virtual mode in the fake cases framed against him several decades ago.

The special TADA court has scheduled the next hearing of the Rubiya Saeed abduction case on October 1, while the next hearing of the Air Force killing case is on September 16.

Other JKLF leaders Javaid Ahmed Mir, Javaid Ahmed Zargar, Showkat Bakhshi, Manzoor Sofi, Iqbal Gandroo, Ali Muhammad Mir and Muham-mad Zaman Mir were also present in the TADA court, Jammu, for the same fake case.

Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested by In-dia’s notorious investigative agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2019 in connection with the fake funding case.—KMS