Yashma Gill tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, she shared the grim news with her fans on Saturday. She said that she felt feverish three days ago and had mild symptoms associated with Covid-19.

“So I self-isolated & got myself test immediately. Last evening the report came positive, but so far I am doing fine (alhamdulillah) except the initial symptoms,” she tweeted.

The starlet said she initially did not want to share the news with anyone but then “I realised we can’t create a stigma around this disease and we need to fight it.”