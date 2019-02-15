Yao updates PM on CPEC projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that Pakistan and China were closest friends and partners and reaffirmed his government’s resolve to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen Pak-China relations. Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing said this during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran khan here.

The Ambassador also updated the Prime Minister on the CPEC projects. He said that the next stage of CPEC would be focused on to invest more and buy more from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister, praising the vision of President Xi Jinping for Chinese socio-economic development, said that Pakistan could learn much from the Chinese experience for the social uplift of the people.

The Premier highlighted that CPEC has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to its timely completion. He expressed satisfaction over the important progress made on the CPEC projects.

The Prime Minister also underscored his priorities for transfer of technology and enhancing capacity in agricultural sector, which would have direct impact on poverty alleviation in rural areas.

Share on: WhatsApp