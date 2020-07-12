Yao Jing’s commendable role

THE strong bonds that exist between Pakistan and China have always withstood the ups and down of time. As Covid-19 still ravages the world, this friendship and solidarity stood out once again in these difficult times. The way both countries coordinated their efforts and continue to do so to tide over the pandemic is an example for others to emulate.

It will be unfair not to recognise leading role played by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in this coordinated effort. Ever since the breakout of contagion in Pakistan, the Chinese Ambassador has extensively engaged with authorities concerned to assess and evaluate country’s requirements vis-à-vis medical equipment to meet the challenge. This led to a passionate response from Chinese state institutions, leading enterprises and individuals who made generous donations of an overwhelming number of critical supplies and medical equipment including ventilators and PPEs. Apart from helping build makeshift hospitals and quarantine centres, China also sent several medical teams to Pakistan to share their expertise and skills with our experts to help them against the pandemic. The people of Pakistan will always remember this enduring support from China. In fact the very focus and effort of Yao Jing has not confined to ensuring medical supplies to Pakistan but also helping it to recover from economic stress caused by the virus. Like a true friend, he was seen in recent weeks engaging frequently with relevant government officials to give much needed impetus to CPEC related projects, which indeed provide a ray of hope to steer the economy out of dire straits. The number of projects launched most recently under the umbrella of CPEC is a clear proof of his hard work towards that end.

His recent remarks during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser that a strong and prosperous Pakistan is a source of strength for China speaks volume of his commitment to President Xi Jinping’s vision of ‘Shared Prosperity’. We are confident that Chinese Ambassador will spare no effort in future as well to ensure early start of work on important projects such as ML-1 upgradation as well as realisation of second phase of CPEC which envisages cooperation in different sectors especially agriculture and industrialisation. This will greatly help Pakistan address most of its economic woes and achieve sustainable development.