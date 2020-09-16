Yao Jing, true friend of Pakistan

CHINESE Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, these days, is paying farewell calls on important personalities to mark completion of his eventful tenure in Pakistan. He has been transferred back to the Headquarters in Beijing for next posting and China has designated Nong Rong as new Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently a Minister in a provincial government.

Transfer and posting is a routine in the life of a civil servant or a career diplomat but Yao Jing would long be remembered for his tremendous contribution to the cause of friendship and strengthening of relations between Pakistan and China. Ambassador Yao Jing served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities with aggregate stay of eleven years in Islamabad which enabled him to understand different aspects of bilateral relationship in their true perspective and undertake new initiatives to bolster ties between the two time-tested friends. Attempts were made by some unscrupulous elements to sow seeds of misunderstanding between the two countries but credit goes to figures like Yao Jing who worked relentlessly to foil designs of the enemies and clear the way for even deeper understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and China. It is an established fact that some foreign forces and their local partners made frantic efforts to discredit the historic initiative of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but Ambassador Yao Jing was in the forefront of those who worked day and night to defend the gigantic project. In fact, it was because of his deft handling of the situation that the two countries not only made renewed commitments to continue cooperation under the umbrella of CPEC but also give it new dimensions. The Ambassador would surely be a satisfied person as he leaves Pakistan because his tenure saw completion of various projects under CPEC and signing of pacts for Mainline-1 (for modernization of railway network in Pakistan, which would create massive employment opportunities and boost local industry) and Rashakai Special Economic Zone that would give boost to Pakistani efforts aimed at accelerating the pace of industrialization. Ambassador Yao Jing is also credited for his efforts to help increase bilateral trade and commerce; exchanges at different levels and meaningful assistance that China provided to Pakistan to help cope with the challenge thrown by Covid-19. It is because of his contribution that Yao Jing would always be remembered as one of the champions of Sino-Pak friendship and cooperation. It is hoped that during tenure of Mr. Nong Rong the bilateral cooperation would scale new heights especially in the realm of trade and commerce in which he has special expertise.