Yao Jing remembers Zahid Malik as his teacher

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The outgoing Ambassador of China Yao Jing on Friday, paid glowing tributes to the late founder Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik and said Pakistan Observer always promoted China-Pakistan friendship and countered all the negative propaganda against the interests of the two countries.

He was addressing a farewell party in honour of the media persons hosted by the Embassy of China at the Islamabad Serena Hotel.

Late Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer was like a teacher to me and during my various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan I learnt a great deal from that man of wisdom, said the ambassador.

Referring to the current Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik and Executive Editor Gauhar Zahid Malik—who were also present in the farewell party in recognition of the wonderful work the ambassador has done during his diplomatic tenure for

the cause of Pak-China friendship—the ambassador said he was happy that the legacy of Zahid Malik had transferred to his next generation.

Later while talking to PO channel exclusively, the ambassador said Pakistan Observer was a distinguished media group that was working for the national interest. He said Pakistan Observer in line with its founder Zahid Malik was working to bring the peoples of the two friendly nations closer. “I should say at the moment it is the most respected media group of Pakistan,” he concluded.