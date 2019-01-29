Yao Jing hosts reception to celebrate New Chinese Year

Zubair Qureshi

One sees great festivity and liveliness every year upon the arrival of the new year of China commonly known as Chinese Lunar Year. On this occasion, Chinese nationals, families and youths participate in various activities promoting culture, tradition and heritage of China. This year too, Chinese embassy celebrated the New Lunar Year of China in style at the embassy’s illuminating hall where a large number of Pakistani friends were invited to greet their Chinese counterparts on the eve of the New Chinese Lunar Year.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing himself received the guests at the embassy and served them with Chinese delicacies on the occasion. In his brief welcome address, the Ambassador of China said China and Pakistan would observe the year 2019 as Year of Industrial, Socioeconomic and Agriculture Cooperation. He hoped the year 2019 would take the Sino-Pakistan friendship to the next level. The Chinese ambassador said that both the countries would expedite projects by promoting joint ventures and export-led growth under CPEC this year.

Referring to the recently held Joint Working Group meeting, the ambassador said all the targets set in that meeting were achieved and the scope of the cooperation has expanded further taking into focus the sectors and potential untapped so far.

He said that the MoU on Industrial Cooperation signed during 8th JCC provided framework to promote communication across key industries such as textile, petrochemical and iron and steel, thereby encouraging Chinese investors to relocate and explore opportunities of investment in Pakistan.

“Ministry of Interior has been doing a wonderful job ensuring security of Chinese nationals working on the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” said the Ambassador Yao Jing.

Zamir Ahmed Awan representing the Pakistani side thanked the ambassador for his positive remarks and said as many as 28,000 Pakistani students were studying in China while 20,000 Pakistani engineers have already graduated from various Chinese institutions. “We need to involve our engineers graduated from China in CPEC projects, said Awan.

They can now better understand the cultural strengths and norms of both countries and serve the CPEC projects. We will request the government of Pakistan to involve Pakistani scholars with CPEC projects,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp