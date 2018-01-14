Yao Jing assures all support for Metro Train early completion

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A Chinese delegation, led by the Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed different matters of mutual interests including Pak-China economic relations, CPEC Projects and expansion of mutual cooperation in different sectors.

Chinese Ambassador assured that every possible support will be provided for early completion of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project. “I have come to Lahore after many years and am impressed by the rapid development here.” He told Shahbaz Sharif that under his leadership, public welfare projects have been completed speedily, development is quite visible in Lahore and Punjab. The ambassador said, “In fact, you are a visionary leader of Pakistan and it is in my knowledge that you enjoy good cordial relations with Chinese President and Prime Minister. Chinese leadership appreciates you because you give practical results and your personality is filled with the passions of hard work, commitment and dedication.”

He said that China would continue to cooperate with the Punjab and further investments will be made in different sectors here, he added. Mr. Yao Jing said, “We shall also ensure timely completion of ongoing projects in the Punjab and shall move further side by side with you in the journey of development and prosperity”.

Shahbaz Sharif appreciated that China did not attach any strings for friendship, or call for do more. In fact, China is following the policy of love more. He said that CPEC has emerged as a wonderful gift for the Punjab and this project has further cemented the socio-economic relations between the two countries.

He said the positive results of the CPEC have started appearing as Sahiwal Coal Power Project has been completed six months before its deadline.

The Chief Minister said, “Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project was scheduled to be completed on December 25 but unluckily, a political party challenged this mega project of public interest in the court and due to it, the work remained suspended for 22 months. Now, the work has resumed and we shall have to collectively complete it.”

Chinese Consul General Mr. Long Ding Bin, Vice President Huaneng Shandong Ruyi, Mr. Li Xin, GM Orange Line Mr. Zhupengfei, Provincial Ministers Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Kh. Ahmed Hasaan and officials concerned were present on the occasion.