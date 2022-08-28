Yann Sommer denied Bayern Munich a Bundesliga record 19-times but could not help Borrusia Monchengladbach complete a memorable win over German champions as Leroy Sane struck late to secure a 1-1 draw for his side at home.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side came into the clash on the back of a 7-0 hammering of VfL Bochum which made it three wins in their opening three games of the campaign but they struggled at times to find a way past Gladbach thanks to Sommer and their own wastefulness.

Despite starting strongly, Munich fell behind in the 43rd minute when striker Marcus Thuram beat Manuel Neuer for his sixth goal in all competitions after Dayot Upamecano failed to deal with a long ball.

The goal began a barrage from Bayern towards the Monchengladbach goal which did not relent until the final whistle. The Bavarians rained in 33 total shots of which Sommer saved a record 19 beating the previous best of 14 saves against the same opposition by Alexander Schwolow of Hertha Berlin.

But he was left helpless when Sane curled in the revelled in the 83rd minute to square things up. Sommer then produced a string of saves to deny Sane, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Muller, and Serge Gnabry to earn his team a point.

The win keeps Bayern unbeaten in the Bundesliga which they lead with 10 points from four games.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund earned a narrow 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin to get back to winning ways after last week’s loss.