Japanese bike maker Yamaha Motor Pakistan made its place in the bikes market, offering stylish-looking bikes in Pakistan.

Style and performance are top things when people think of Yamaha bikes as the company made a comeback with Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan, and the rides are still favorites for a large number of people.

The auto giant holds a vast number of buyers and despite the competition with Honda, and Suzuki, Yamaha models especially YBR 125 leads its segment.

After the latest price hike, the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z now costs Rs380,500 while the top-of-the-line YBR 125G Matte Gray crossed the Rs4lac mark.

People on the other hand are facing hard times buying new bikes as back-to-back price increase comes on the heels of an economic crisis as the auto industry is dependent on imports and remained under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency.

Yamaha Latest Bikes Prices August 2023