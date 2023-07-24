YBR 125 is a famous bike introduced by Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd in the year 2015, and the bike is still ruling the streets, despite competition in the local two wheeler market.

The bike offers both performance and style and holds a vast fan following in Pakistan and despite the race, Yamaha YBR 125 leads its segment.

The company soared the price over time and now the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z now costs Rs380,000 while the top-of-the-line YBR 125G Matte Gray costs over Rs4 lacs.

Despite a major price surge, buyers refrained to opt for cheap bikes, and Yamaha still holds a reputation to maintain quality while it comes with a resale benefits.

Yamaha Bikes Latest Prices Pakistan