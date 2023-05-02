Yamaha increases bikes prices in Pakistan by up to Rs15,500 (Check new rates)

ISLAMABAD – Yamaha has increased the prices of its motorcycles another time, with the surge going as high as Rs15,500 in the wake of massive depreciation of the local currency, and increase in the cost of production of motorbikes.

The famous bike manufacturer announced its third price surge of this year for all two-wheelers.

The price of the YB 125Z variant rose from Rs342,500 to Rs356,000. The YB125Z DX model became costlier by Rs15,000 and it will be sold for Rs381,500.

YBR 125 will now book for Rs391,500. The rate of YBR125 G has been revised from 391,500 to Rs407,000.

Full Price List

In 2022, Yamaha hiked bike prices around seven times however the recent increase comes, days after Honda notified new prices.