Yamaha increases bike prices to pass on GST surge – Here are the latest rates

KARACHI – Yamaha Motor Company, the manufacturer of Yamaha two-wheelers in Pakistan, increased the prices of its bikes for another time, with the recent surge being as high as Rs3,500.

The hike comes on the heels of an increase in the general sales tax (GST) rate which was increased to 18 percent to rake billions as the country is facing an economic meltdown.

Following the surge, almost all automakers jacked up prices and the latest to join is Yamaha.

The company’s cheapest unit Yamaha YB125Z is now available at Rs308,500, with a surge of Rs3,000. The price of YB125Z DX stands at Rs330,500 with a surge of Rs3,500. Its most selling unit YBR125 is now available at Rs339,500.

YBR125G saw a hike of Rs3,500 and the new price is set at Rs353,000.

Model Old Price New Price Price Difference Yamaha YB125 Rs305,500 Rs308,500 Rs3,000 Yamaha YB125z Rs327,000 Rs330,500 Rs3,500 Yamaha YBR 125 Rs336,000 Rs339,500 Rs3,500 Yamaha YBR 125-G Rs349,500 Rs353,000 Rs3,500 Yamaha YBR 125 (Matt Grey) Rs352,500 Rs356,000 Rs3,500

Last month, the bike maker increased prices of bikes by up to Rs13,500, in wake of import curbs and a hike in cost of production of automobiles.