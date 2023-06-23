Yamaha is a well-known two-wheeler brand in Pakistan and gained popularity for its stylish designs, performance, and resale.

The company holds a vast fan following in the country and despite the competition, Yamaha YBR 125 leads its segment.

Buyers on the other hand are having a hard time affording Yamaha bikes. After the latest price hike, the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z now costs Rs356,000 while the top-of-the-line YBR 125G Matte Gray costs Rs410,000.

The back-to-back price increase comes on the heels of an economic crisis as the auto industry is dependent on imports and remained under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency, and imposed curbs on the LCs.

As major automakers increased costs drastically high, people refrained to opt for other bikes, especially Chinese bikes such as Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda still hold a reputation to maintain quality build and a huge reputation for resale.

Yamaha Bikes Prices in Pakistan June 2023

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Rs356,000

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs381,500

Yamaha YB 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs391,500

Yamaha YB 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs407,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray

Rs410,000

Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan lately rolled out easy installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only at the company’s dealerships at the moment.