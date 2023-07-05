Yamaha is a known two-wheeler brand in Pakistan that gained popularity for its stylish designs, performance, and resale. The auto giant holds a considerable market in the country, despite close competition with its rivals.

In a recent development, Yamaha Motor Company jacked up the prices of motorbikes by up to Rs29,000, pushing prices further away from buyers who are facing hard times.

The back-to-back price increase comes on the heels of an economic crisis as the auto industry is dependent on imports and remained under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency, and imposed curbs on the LCs.

Yamaha Latest Bikes Prices

Models Updated Price Yamaha YB 125Z Rs380,500 Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Rs408,000 Yamaha YB 125 Rs419,000 Yamaha YB 125G Rs436,000 YBR 125G Matte Gray/Orange Rs439,000

Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan lately rolled out easy installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only at the company’s dealerships at the moment.