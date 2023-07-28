Yamaha is a famous auto brand in Pakistan, known for its endurance, and modern bikes; the company started operations in the country around 30 years back and its bikes are still ruling streets.
Loved by millions, Yamaha is offering a wide range of bikes including the YBR 125, YBR 125G and YBR 125Z. The company upgraded its bikes to cater to all kinds of riders.
The auto giant holds a considerable market in the country, despite close competition with its rivals. In a recent development, Yamaha Motor Company increased the prices of motorbikes, pushing prices further away from buyers who are facing hard times.
The back-to-back price increase comes on the heels of an economic crisis but that has not caused any major dent to the Yamaha Bikes sales.
Yamaha Latest Bikes Prices August 2023
|Models
|Updated Price
|Yamaha YB 125Z
|Rs380,500
|Yamaha YB 125Z-DX
|Rs408,000
|Yamaha YB 125
|Rs419,000
|Yamaha YB 125G
|Rs436,000
|YBR 125G Matte Gray/Orange
|Rs439,000
Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023
Yamaha Motors Pakistan also introduced installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only at the company’s dealerships at the moment.