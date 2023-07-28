Yamaha is a famous auto brand in Pakistan, known for its endurance, and modern bikes; the company started operations in the country around 30 years back and its bikes are still ruling streets.

Loved by millions, Yamaha is offering a wide range of bikes including the YBR 125, YBR 125G and YBR 125Z. The company upgraded its bikes to cater to all kinds of riders.

The auto giant holds a considerable market in the country, despite close competition with its rivals. In a recent development, Yamaha Motor Company increased the prices of motorbikes, pushing prices further away from buyers who are facing hard times.

The back-to-back price increase comes on the heels of an economic crisis but that has not caused any major dent to the Yamaha Bikes sales.

Yamaha Latest Bikes Prices August 2023

Models Updated Price Yamaha YB 125Z Rs380,500 Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Rs408,000 Yamaha YB 125 Rs419,000 Yamaha YB 125G Rs436,000 YBR 125G Matte Gray/Orange Rs439,000

Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan also introduced installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only at the company’s dealerships at the moment.