Yamaha bikes Instalment Plans with zero markup

Yamaha Motors produces a range of bikes in Pakistan, and the automaker holds a vast market despite the competition.
In the wake of the ongoing economic crisis, several bike companies announced major price hike on the heels of an economic crisis as the country’s auto industry is dependent on imports, and the curbs dented the market sentiment.
As major automakers including Yamaha increased bike prices, the companies also rolled out installment plans which are helpful to many people amid the ongoing crisis.
Yamaha Motors again rolled out a zero percent markup plan for customers as it offers bikes in easy installments, and people can get new bikes in easy installments but users holding Bank Alfalah cards will only avail this service.
Under the fresh installment plans, Yamaha is offering up to a 9-month installment plan with zero markup, customers can extend up to three years but with markup.
Furthermore, the processing fee is applicable. For the slot of 3-month,6-months, and 9-month, users need to pay 2.50pc, 3.50pc, and 5.50pc respectively.
Yamaha Installment Plan June 2023
|Models
|Price
|3 Months
|6 Months
|9 Months
|Processing Fee
|2.50%
|3.50%
|5.50%
|YB125Z – Red/Black
|PKR 356,000
|PKR 118,667
|PKR 59,333
|PKR 39,556
|YB125Z DX – Red/ Black/ Grey
|PKR 381,500
|PKR 127,167
|PKR 63,583
|PKR 42,389
|YBR125Z- Red/Black
|PKR 391,500
|PKR 130,500
|PKR 65,250
|PKR 43,500
|YBR125G- Black
|PKR 407,000
|PKR 135,667
|PKR 67,883
|PKR 45,222
|YBR125G- Matt Grey
|PKR 410,000
|PKR 136,667
|PKR 68,333
|PKR 45,556
|YBR125G- Matt Orange
|PKR 410,000
|PKR 136,667
|PKR 68,333
|PKR 45,556