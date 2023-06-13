Yamaha bikes Instalment Plans with zero markup

Yamaha Motors produces a range of bikes in Pakistan, and the automaker holds a vast market despite the competition.

In the wake of the ongoing economic crisis, several bike companies announced major price hike on the heels of an economic crisis as the country’s auto industry is dependent on imports, and the curbs dented the market sentiment.

As major automakers including Yamaha increased bike prices, the companies also rolled out installment plans which are helpful to many people amid the ongoing crisis.

Yamaha Motors again rolled out a zero percent markup plan for customers as it offers bikes in easy installments, and people can get new bikes in easy installments but users holding Bank Alfalah cards will only avail this service.

Under the fresh installment plans, Yamaha is offering up to a 9-month installment plan with zero markup, customers can extend up to three years but with markup.

Furthermore, the processing fee is applicable. For the slot of 3-month,6-months, and 9-month, users need to pay 2.50pc, 3.50pc, and 5.50pc respectively.

Yamaha Installment Plan June 2023