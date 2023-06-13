Yamaha bikes Instalment Plans with zero markup

Yamaha Motors produces a range of bikes in Pakistan, and the automaker holds a vast market despite the competition.

In the wake of the ongoing economic crisis, several bike companies announced major price hike on the heels of an economic crisis as the country’s auto industry is dependent on imports, and the curbs dented the market sentiment.

As major automakers including Yamaha increased bike prices, the companies also rolled out installment plans which are helpful to many people amid the ongoing crisis.

Yamaha Motors again rolled out a zero percent markup plan for customers as it offers bikes in easy installments, and people can get new bikes in easy installments but users holding Bank Alfalah cards will only avail this service.

Under the fresh installment plans, Yamaha is offering up to a 9-month installment plan with zero markup, customers can extend up to three years but with markup.

Furthermore, the processing fee is applicable. For the slot of 3-month,6-months, and 9-month, users need to pay 2.50pc, 3.50pc, and 5.50pc respectively.

Yamaha Installment Plan June 2023

Models Price 3 Months 6 Months 9 Months
Processing Fee 2.50% 3.50% 5.50%
YB125Z – Red/Black PKR 356,000 PKR 118,667 PKR 59,333 PKR 39,556
YB125Z DX – Red/ Black/ Grey PKR 381,500 PKR 127,167 PKR 63,583 PKR 42,389
YBR125Z- Red/Black PKR 391,500 PKR 130,500 PKR 65,250 PKR 43,500
YBR125G- Black PKR 407,000 PKR 135,667 PKR 67,883 PKR 45,222
YBR125G- Matt Grey PKR 410,000 PKR 136,667 PKR 68,333 PKR 45,556
YBR125G- Matt Orange PKR 410,000 PKR 136,667 PKR 68,333 PKR 45,556

 

