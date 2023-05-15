Yamaha bikes installment plans with zero markup

Yamaha bikes hold a vast fan following in Pakistan and despite the competition, Yamaha YBR 125 leads its segment.

Despite the huge fan following, people are having a hard time affording these two-wheelers. After the latest price hike, the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z now costs Rs356,000 while the most expensive YBR 125G Matte Gray costs whopping Rs410,000.

The price hike comes on the heels of an economic crisis as the auto industry is dependent on imports and remained under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency, and imposed curbs on the LCs. As major automakers increased costs drastically high, people refrained to opt another bike especially Chinese bikes as Yamaha, Suzuki and Honda hold a reputation to maintain quality build, and a huge reputation for resale.

Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan lately rolled out easy installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only at the company’s dealerships at the moment.