Yamaha bikes Installment Plans 2023

Amid skyrocketing prices, several auto companies including Yamaha announced installment plans which will be helpful to many people amid the ongoing crisis.

Yamaha Motors again rolled out a zero percent markup plan for customers as it offers bikes on easy installments, and buyers can complete the payments in months.

The auto giant again came up with an installment plan with zero percent markup for customers however people holding Bank Alfalah cards will only be able to get their hands on the bikes.

Yamaha Installment Plans with zero markup

The recent plan of bike installment is luckily available for all Yamaha bikes, and people interested in availing of these offers can reach out to Bank Alfalah.

Under the fresh installment plans, Yamaha is offering up to a 9-month installment plan with 0% markup, customers can extend up to three years but with markup.

A post shared by the two-wheeler giant said Yamaha bikes Installment plan is starting from as low as Rs. 16,501 per month with no markup for up to 9 months.

Breakdown of Yamaha Installment Plan 2023

Note: For the unversed, a 2.50pc, 3.50pc and 5.50pc processing fee is applicable on 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months installment plan, respectively.

Installment Plan (3 Months)

Bike Model Total Price Monthly Installment YB-125Z 356,000 118,667 YB-125Z DX 381,500 127,167 YBR-125 391,500 130,500 YBR-125G (Black) 407,000 135,667 YBR-125G (Gray/Orange) 410,000 136,667

Installment Plan (6 Months)

Bike Model Total Price Monthly Installment YB-125Z 356,000 59,333 YB-125Z DX 381,500 63,583 YBR-125 391,500 65,250 YBR-125G (Black) 407,000 67,833 YBR-125G (Gray/Orange) 410,000 68,333

Installment Plan (9 Months)