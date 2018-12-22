XISU China keen to enhance relations with NUML

Staff Reporter

Xian International Studies University (XISU) China is keen to enhance the students and faculty exchange programme with National University of Modern Language (NUML).

This was said by Prof Wang Junzhe President of the Xian University China while leading a four member visit to NUML, a press release Friday said.

During the visit delegates met with the Rector NUML Major General Zia Uddin Najam (retd) and visited various departments of the varsity.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Registrar NUML, Directors, Dean and Heads of Departments also present on the occasion.

During the meeting with Rector NUML, the president XISU Wang Junzhe said that NUML is playing extra ordinary role in promoting languages and cultures in Pakistan.

Rector NUML in his address welcomed the guests and said that Pakistan and China have deep cordial relations.

He said NUML has various MoUs with different Chinese institutes/universities already and keen to promote the educational relations between two countries.

