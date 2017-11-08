Xi’s wisdom offers new insights into global governance

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era offers new insights into the improvement of the global governance system, international politicians and analysts said in reading signals from the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

China, under the leadership of the CPC, endorses the common values of the whole mankind, including peace, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, and advocates a world truly shared by all where international affairs are jointly managed, the world order is jointly built, and economic and social progress are shared.

HOLD FAST TO THE CONCEPT OF A WORLD SHARED BY ALL China champions the development of “a community with a shared future for mankind”, which has been widely accepted by the international community and become an important consensus of global governance.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke highly of Xi’s innovative concept of promoting the establishment of a community with a shared future for mankind. Lord Tu’ivakano, speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga and former prime minister, said China’s impressive feat is an inspiration to developing countries including Tonga.

China has over the past five years set its own independent course governed by a policy of development-for-all, said Michael Steger, president of the Bay Area Chapter of the International Schiller Institute. He attributed China’s achievements to the strong Chinese leadership. His organization is a global political and economic think tank with headquarters in Germany and the United States.

Steger noted that China’s willingness to blaze its own pathway, with an orientation to share the means of development, has now become a stabilizing factor for the world. With great strength comes great responsibility, and Xi has already displayed that responsibility, said Sourabh Gupta, a senior policy analyst at the Institute for China-America Studies, a Washington-based independent think tank. IMPROVE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE SYSTEM

As China gradually steps up onto the stage to take part in global governance, international observers have recognized it as a responsible stakeholder. Speaking on China’s international leadership, Maksym Savrasov, head of the secretariat of Ukraine’s ruling party Petro Poroshenko Bloc “Solidarity”, said the achievements are vividly represented by the initiative on the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (the Belt and Road Initiative), which was put forward by Xi in 2013.

The initiative envisions reviving the ancient overland and maritime silk trade routes that connect Asia with Europe and Africa, boosting inter-connectivity, trade and people-to-people links. “We are convinced that this global initiative has an enormous potential. Today more than 65 countries are united around this idea,” or more than 60 percent of the world’s population, the Ukrainian lawmaker said.

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said: “The Belt and Road Initiative has been proved to be effective in addressing problems facing mankind.

The government and people of Pakistan are willing to work together with the Chinese people to build a global community with a shared future.” The Belt and Road Initiative “should be able to produce global public goods.