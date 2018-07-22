Xi’s visit to Senegal to upgrade bilateral ties

Our Correspondent

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming state visit to Senegal will bring bilateral relations to a new level for the benefit of both peoples, said Chinese ambassador Zhang Xun to Senegal on Saturday. Xi will pay a visit to Senegal at the invitation of his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall. The state visit is the first by a Chinese head of state in nine years and Xi’s first to a West African country. In a recent interview with Chinese media, Zhang said China and Senegal have seen the development of their relationship speeding up over the past years, with bilateral practical cooperation yielding fruitful results.

A series of major cooperation projects have been completed or are in smooth progress, he added. Xi’s visit, Zhang said, will not only consolidate the political mutual trust between the two countries, but also enhance bilateral as well as China-Africa cooperation. He said that Senegal, inspired by China’s achievements, has increasingly embraced China’s development concepts and repeatedly expressed its hope to join the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative. Key areas of B&R cooperation overlap largely with the Emerging Senegal Plan, and provide more options for the Senegalese development scheme, said the ambassador.

The China-proposed initiative, he added, will also continuously improve infrastructure connectivity in Senegal, enhance its trade and security cooperation with neighboring countries, and open new prospects for bilateral as well as China-Africa cooperation. China’s investment stock in Senegal reached 320 million U.S. dollars by the end of 2017, according to Zhang. In 2017, direct investment from China to Senegal totaled 110 million dollars, up 120 percent year on year, he added.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade has been hovering around 2 billion dollars for three consecutive years, making China the second-largest trading partner of Senegal, he said.

