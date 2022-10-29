Xi’s third term: New vision, new path, new expectations | By Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan

Xi’s third term: New vision, new path, new expectations

THE constitutional amendments and “Whole Democracy Process” of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has “empowered” Xi Jinping another five-year term as the General Secretary of the Party and President of People’s Republic of China.

Xi has now held again a “core position” in the CPC clearly indicates nation-wide “recognition” of his holistic policies and philosophies and political continuity will further “stimulate” integrated efforts of the Chinese Government to achieve the end goal of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Keeping in view, the emerging socio-economic “recessionary” scenarios, geopolitical “contradictory” compulsions and geo-strategic “conflicting” compositions in the Asia Pacific, Central Asia, South Asia and on international stage, the Xi’s third-term is a “grand blessing” which would be an essential “stimulator” to achieve quick economic recovery, “equalizer” to maintain regional and international peace & stability and last but not the least, “neutralizer” to promote positivity of globalization, meaningful multiculturalism, effective multi-polarity and connectivity of prosperity, integrated transport system and world-class infrastructural development in the days to come.

It anticipated that “caravans” of immense socio-economic prosperity, mutual trust, respect, national sovereignty, economic stability & sustainability, immense social development, political liberalization, investments and mega projects like BRI & CPEC would be further “accelerated” to achieve high “momentum” and institutionalization of green development in the country, region and at international level.

Moreover, dreams of achieving “2nd Centenary Goal of the CPC” i.e. moderately prosperous, modern, democratic, inclusive, green, poverty-free China with rich ethnic diversity, multiculturalism and last but not the least, peaceful co-existence between “Nature” and “Man” would be achieved during the third-term of Xi.

Therefore, Xi will succeed to realize the great “rejuvenation” of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization.

It predicts that the “journey” and “success” of further modernization of China will be geared up by following the Xi philosophies of Global Development Initiative, (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Common Prosperity Concept (CPC) which are in line with the common aspirations of the international community and economy for seeking justice, peace, and development, and will surely further build global consensus, gather strength for cooperation and inject strong positive energy into improving global governance.

So, the proposed Chinese massive modernization policy and third-term of Xi would achieve wonders in the days to come.

It seems that to achieve the desired goals of 2nd Centenary goal the Chinese government will have to double its per capita income by 2035 from the 2020 level.

In this connection, to achieve that in the next 13 years, China needs to have an annual growth rate of at least 5% which is a reasonable goal.

Hopefully, it would be achieved through qualitative development, immense social transformation/modernization, health development, initiation of a balanced regional development policies (rural & urban), transition & transmission towards green energy & revolution, excel in science & technologies and further constant structural reforms in banking & finance sector, economic liberalization from state-owned enterprises to private orbit in the days to come.

In the past decade, the share of China’s GDP in the global economy grew from 11.3% to 18.5%.

On average, the Chinese economy contributed more than 30 percent of global economic growth in recent years.

It was the first major economy to register growth after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world.

China has also established the world’s largest social security system, with 1.04 billion people covered by basic old-age insurance and 95 percent of the population covered by basic medical insurance.

Fiscal spending on education accounted for over 4 percent of GDP for 10 years in a row. In terms of global warming, and green transition, China’s renewable energy facilities and services have become a “global leader” during the last ten years.

Now its 339 cities are enjoying fruits of green energy in terms of qualitative air and environment.

Its green growth has further increased from 14.25% to 25.5% during 2012-2021 which shows Chinese strong pledges towards climate change threats.

It is also the largest wind turbine manufacturer and a major supplier of photovoltaic components in the world which demonstrates its constant persuasions towards green future and green technologies.

Xi successfully, initiated a new holistic development philosophy that promotes innovative, coordinated, green, open and inclusive development for all. The new development philosophy has now been dubbed as “Xiconomics.”

Over the past decade, China developed two domestic aircraft carriers. The fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft, J-20, was commissioned. China also took the lead in hypersonic weapon research.

The Chinese military today has the determination and ability to safeguard China’s sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, to provide strategic support for national rejuvenation, and to make even greater contributions to world peace and development.

Moreover, Xi again pledges a peaceful persuasion of annexation of mainland’s Taiwan which reflects the true essence and strength of the Chinese “Socialist System” and visionary leadership of Xi.

Xi advocates principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in forging friendships with all the regional countries and neighbors.

He calls for more win-win cooperation to ensure that China’s development will bring even greater benefits to its neighbors.

His holistic vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, proposes building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity which should be way during his third term.

Xi adopted intensive cloud diplomacy after the outburst of the COVID-19. In 2021, he had more than 100 diplomatic activities conducted via phone, letter or video link.

Following Xi’s instruction, China dispatched anti-virus supplies to more than 150 countries. Now BRI & CPEC have become a hope of regional and world connectivity and infrastructural development.

About three-quarters of the countries in the world have signed cooperation documents with China to jointly build the BRI.

—The writer is Executive Director, Centre for South Asia & International Studies, Islamabad, regional expert China, BRI & CPEC & senior analyst, world affairs, Pakistan Observer.