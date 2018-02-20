Xi’s Spring Festival greetings touch, inspire overseas Chinese

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese people with references to hard work and family values on Monday have struck a chord with overseas Chinese.

This year’s Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 16.

Addressing a festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, Xi extended his greetings to all Chinese on the mainland, as well as in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and abroad.

In his speech, Xi encouraged the Chinese people to continue their hard work in a “new era” following the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held in October 2017.

He also praised the multiple achievements made by the Chinese people in the past year, and called on them to uphold traditional family values at this time of the year in which family reunion carries great significance.

LIVING WITH ENDEAVORS: Liu Hao, a senior member of the Chinese Association of Brazil, said one part of Xi’s speech where the president said “happiness can only be earned by filling one’s life with endeavors” had inspired him. “I was deeply touched by that,” Liu said. “For us living abroad, only by carrying forward the spirit of hard work can we earn a life in a foreign land.”

Echoing Xi’s call to focus on realizing people’s aspirations for a better life, Zhang Guoquan, head of the Federation of Associations of the Chinese Community in Rome, said it is high time that people like him strive for the realization of a better life for overseas Chinese, contribute to China’s reform and opening-up, and facilitate the development of China-Italy economic and trade relations.