Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Li Bin will attend the inauguration of Liberian President George Weah next week, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Li, minister of China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission, will go to Liberia’s capital city of Monrovia to attend the inauguration scheduled for Jan. 22, at the invitation of the Liberian government, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.—Xinhua