Xinjiang ‘unity week’ stresses ethnic unity

Urumqi

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has conducted a “unity week” campaign to enhance ethnic unity and practice the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

From December 11 to 31, 2017, cadres and employees from departments and institutes across the region lived together with their foster families in grassroots villages and communities, the Xinjiang Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

Around a million cadres and employees in Xinjiang participated in the “ethnic unity week,” in which they spent time living, working and studying with different ethnicities, the Xinjiang Daily reported on Sunday.

The Xinjiang Daily reported that the campaign is aimed at promoting the spirit of 19th National Congress to thousands of families in the autonomous region.

The “fun sports meeting of the19th National Congress spirit” was organized by employees of the Tacheng branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and held on December 13 at a village winter ranch in Tacheng, the Xinjiang Economic Daily said. They engaged in knowledge sessions, singing contests and exercise activities.

In Kuoqia village in Hotan city, cadres from the Xinjiang Institute of Engineering and local villagers competed in a contest on the 19th National Congress, Xinjiang Economic Daily reported.—Xinhua