XiJinping’s seven Corridors and Pakistan

Naveed Aman Khan

To understand CPEC one needs to deeply know “One Belt One Road” and China. China is emerging world economic power equivalent to USA. Unlike USA, China’s Foreign Policy is based on trade and economy not on tanks and missiles. For the prosperity and development of 1.5 billion Chinese, visionary President Xi Jinping decided to market Chinese products to the rest of the potential nations of the world following the same idea of ancient Silk Route. For this high level national cause he decided to spread seven gigantic routes in different directions. These routes basically rely on road, rail and water for the movement of products. These are named Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).Out of these seven, one is CPEC. First of these Corridors is “New Aero Asian Land Bridge Corridor” which leads to Russia from western China. Second is “China-Magnolia-Russia Corridor” which leads to eastern Russia via Magnolia. Third is “China-Central Asia Corridor” which leads to Turkey via Central Asia. Fourth is” Indo-China Peninsula Corridor” which leads to Singapore via Indonesia from China. Fifth is “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” which leads to Gwadar from western China. Sixth is “China-Bangladesh-India-Myanmar Corridor ” which leads to Myanmar via Bangladesh and India from southern China while seventh is “Maritime Silk Route” which leads to Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea via Singapore and Malaysia from costal China. China has invested US$ 900 b on these seven Corridors and only US$60 b has been invested on CPEC. Besides Pakistan, 70 countries are beneficries of this multidimensional project.

Chinese and other nations are least bothered about these development projects. It is none of their matter. They mind their own business. They are taking these projects as normal economic development activity not a political stunt. All the nations related to these seven Corridors are not politicizing these projects at all. Only Pakistanis are politicizing this blessed project of CPEC. Land used for CPEC has already been within Pakistan since independence but we did not get any benefit of it because we are not visionary. We had never even imagined about such a grand project. We don’t have any plan of prosperity of our nation. We don’t know how to get rid of the monster of poverty of our own nation what to talk about the miseries of human beings of other countries. World is lucky today that it is having a great and visionary leader Xi Jinping. He is not snatching food from human beings. He rather designed to provide bread and butter not only to Chinese but also the people of other countries. President Xi Jinping has very strong security system of China. His tanks and missiles are not killing human beings elsewhere. China believes in pleasure and prosperity not in misery and death.

Chinese nation moves ahead without any hue and cry. They talk little and do a lot. We talk too much and do nothing. This is the difference of temperament, priorities and approach of these two nations. For Pakistan and China, CPEC has its economic as well as strategic significance. China and Pakistan have political, diplomatic, cultural, economic and strategic relationship. China is willing to include Afghanistan, Iran and other countries of the region in CPEC for economic development of these nations also but strategically China is not willing to include any country which is openly under American deep influence. No matter who is who. China believes that our unwise decisions and shortsightedness will damage CPEC objectives. Immediately after returning from KSA, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry gave false statement of KSA’s becoming strategic partner of CPEC with US$10 b investment. Later on it was revealed that KSA is just setting up an oil refinery in Gwadar. This was not Fawad Chaudhry’s personal statement. While returning from KSA in the plan it was decided what should come up in Pakistani media. True that KSA is our close Muslim brotherly friendly country but it is strategic partner of USA and strategic rival of Iran also. In case of economic partnership of Iran and Afghanistan, China has no objection because China itself is willing for it but in strategic depth China has its intense reservations. China is our closest reliable friend and we can’t ignore or annoy it at any cost. We are strategic partners. We should take China into confidence before taking decisions relating to economic and strategic matters. Our foreign policy should be designed on the basis of bilateral relationship of our strategic partner and friend China. Mind it CPEC is an international project and Pakistan is part of it.

Show off and hypocrisy is dominant aspect of our life. We do little things and raise big hue and cry like a hen lays just one egg and cries a lot. We make too much noise and struggle a lot to take credit of even petty matters. We Pakistanis are fond of putting inaugural slabs and stones just to confirm the project by name. Unfortunately, our rulers don’t know the ways of excellent governance. They in fact lack learning and governing abilities. After 2013 our rulers never took opposition and provinces into confidence regarding CPEC. More so remained the behavior and role of Pakistani opposition parties. None of the political parties ever bothered about CPEC details including PPP and PTI. Now PPP is still quite but PTI is shouting creating confusion about CPEC. When the matters of CPEC were being finalized between Pakistan and China major opposition parties PPP and PTI remained least interested in the technicalities of CPEC. But after coming to power the same PTI has decided to review CPEC. Is this the way of doing politics and dealing with international community? Now PTI leadership is blaming PML-N regarding CPEC. If anything is wrong with CPEC same PTI leadership is equally responsible for not giving due importance and attention to this gigantic project when it was in opposition from 2013 to 2018. Yet again Imran Khan himself during his recent visit to Baluchistan has said in the presence of COAS that CPEC will be reviewed. I question Imran Khan, well you review CPEC but when these matters of CPEC were being finalized between Pakistan and China what were you doing then?. I question: Is this the way of understanding and dealing the delicacies of national and international affairs? Especially when our matters are related to world’s best visionary leader of the recent decades Xi Jinping President of China. Is our Pakistani leadership compatible with that of Chinese? The answer is again a big question mark. We can’t make significant progress unless we are compatible with Chinese nation. Only CPEC can’t assure our prosperity and development. Compatibility, tempo and momentum will enable us of our advancement. We have become laughing stalk. Remember this land of Pakistan has been very much here since independence but our ‘Aristotles’ and ‘Socrates’ could never get benefit of it. When China gave these ‘political philosophers’ great design of CPEC they accepted joyfully as a blessing in disguise and none bothered to go in its details. Again remember that China has invested US$60 b in CPEC not Pakistan. We even don’t have money for the construction of just one Dam and PM and CJ are repeatedly requesting the nation for donations. Could we spend even a penny on CPEC? The answer is big “No and Never”. Just imagine is our nation and leadership compatible to that of China? Again the answer is another big “No”. We seriously need to sit down and think on it hundred times.

