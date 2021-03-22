Xiaomi to release its own Smart Cars

Xiaomi is planning to build its own Smart Cars in the coming months, according to Chinese sources. The engineering company has already been focusing on the project and conducting studies on automotive technologies. Much of this is being achieved in order to make a big splash in the automobile industry as a smart car developer.

One of the investors revealed the Xiaomi smart car project study. Meanwhile, the company will concentrate on creating goods that will perform in both the premium and mid-tier sectors.

The software firm will manufacture smart vehicles, which will support the brand’s vast technical capability. Reports suggest that Mr. Wang Chuan, Xiaomi’s co-founder, and Vice President, will play a crucial role in the construction of this Xiaomi smart car, which will be the smart Electric Vehicles.

Software firms are now willing to partner with EV producers. However, the official study on this is still awaiting approval from Xiaomi. As soon as the confirmation on emerging electric cars is released, it will have a major effect on the automobile industry.