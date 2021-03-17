Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 – Full Phone Specs and Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review: The Redmi Note 10 gives high-grade specifications a valuable price. How does it perform in everyday use? Here’s what we thought.

Tech — The Redmi Note 10 carries the most modest specs in this year’s list of the Note 10 range. It doesn’t get the 120 Hz refresh rate or the 108MP camera but allows reliable features, which will mean the most for any budget segment buyer. It has a large battery, fast charging support, a good camera, and a processor, joined with a big enough display. Here’s the Pakistan Observer’s review of the Redmi Note 10.

Redmi Note 10: The Pros

The Redmi Note 10 has a somewhat smaller 6.43-inch display rivaled to the Pro alternatives, which have a 6.67-inch screen. While this variant also gets an AMOLED screen, the refresh rate prevails at 60 Hz. All in all, the phone is more snug compared to the Pro Max and fits comfortably in the palms.

It weighs less and easier-to-use device compared to some of the larger phones that have become the norm. Many users will like this design appearance. While the camera extends out at the back, it is not so noticeable as on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The conclusion is that the device does sit even on its back, and is a lot more durable.

The fingerprint scanner is installed inside the power button and works precisely to unlock the device within seconds. The phone has an attractive display for the asking price. Be it gaming or watching Netflix, the screen does the job well. In sunlight, it is clear and works well.

The phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, although the base variant starts at 4GB+64GB. The phone’s performance was smooth during my week-long usage. Be it social media apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, or Facebook, or games like PUBG, Candy Crush, Asphalt 9 all ran without any issues.

Camera Review:

The camera on the Redmi Note 10 may not have the large 64MP or the 108MP sensor, but it is still pretty reliable in regards to the price. The 48MP camera is able to capture more details shall you choose to click in that mode, though you should recognize it makes images heavier and these will take more memory on your phone. Overall, the pictures are pleasing with good color reproduction and plenty of details.

The Night Mode will surely lighten the picture, though it grapples with a focus in some instances. The Portrait mode performs well, provided you have ample lighting and the person remains steady. The camera performance on this device is solid for the most part.

The battery is 5000 mAh and it is good to see Xiaomi package this with a 33W fast charger.

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA

LAUNCH Announced 2021, March 04 Status Available. Released 2021, March 16

BODY Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash protection (market/region dependent)

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

PLATFORM OS Android 11, MIUI 12 Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) GPU Adreno 612

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.2

MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm Features HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC No Infrared port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)