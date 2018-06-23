Xiaomi-Airlink join hands to market products in Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Global technology leader Xiaomi, which is known for its range of amazing products at reasonable prices has joined hands with Airlink Communications as its second distributor in Pakistan.

“The partnership between Xiaomi and Airlink Communications is a record-breaking milestone in Xiaomi’s journey to develop a strong relationship between the brand and its consumers,” said Jack Yung, Country Head Xiaomi.

Speaking at a news conference, here Friday, Yung said, “Known for its range of amazing products at honest prices, Xiaomi is committed to letting a wider customer group across the country enjoy a better life through innovative technology.”

To a query, he said, Xiaomi is an internet company with smart phones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. It offers a broad range of hardware products developed in-house or in collaboration with our ecosystem partners. Founded in 2010, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun and other seven co-founders started the company based on the vision “innovation for everyone,” he added.

He said they consider Pakistan as huge market and we are here to provide best technology products to its consumers in Pakistan.

CEO of Airlink Communications Muzaffar H. Piracha said, “Airlink Communications is a well-established leading service provider with a strong international presence. It specializes in Smartphone distribution and consumer electronics.”

He said, “We believe in reaching out to both low-end and high-end consumers and always bringing them warranted products at the best possible prices. Airlink Communications strives to combine the latest technology with modern and innovative sales techniques to change not only how brands are marketed but also how they define themselves,” Muzaffar H. Piracha said, adding: “We also aim at providing post sale services to cater to customer needs with utmost priority. These services would help nourish the relationship with our consumers.” he added.

Ever since Xiaomi entered the Pakistani market, Smart Link Technologies have been the leading distributor of Xiaomi for more than a year. With Air Link onboard, both distributors pledge to expand and strengthen Xiaomi’s footprint in Pakistan to let more Pakistani people enjoy a better life through innovative technology, an official of the Company said.