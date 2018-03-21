Xi vows to serve the people, as national legislature concludes

BEIJING : President Xi Jinping vowed to continue to serve the people, at the closing ceremony of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) annual session.

“It is a glorious mission and weighty responsibility to take on this great position of the President of the People’s Republic of China. I will, as always, faithfully fulfill my responsibilities empowered by the Constitution, be loyal to the motherland and the people, perform my duty scrupulously, do all my best, be diligent at work, and stay devoted and dedicated,” Xi said in a speech.

“I will continue to serve as a servant of the people, accept supervision by the people, and will absolutely not betray the great trust from all deputies and Chinese people of all ethnic groups,” he added.

Xi asked all personnel of state organs to always put the people in the most prominent place in their hearts, always serve the people wholeheartedly, and always work hard for the people’s interests and happiness.

“No matter how high a position one holds, all personnel of state organs should keep firmly in mind that our republic is the People’s Republic of China,” he noted.

The meeting was chaired by NPC Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu.

Other Chinese leaders including Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the meeting. Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng and Zhang Gaoli were also present.

Lawmakers adopted the supervision law and resolutions on the government work report, and the work reports of the 12th NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

They also passed resolutions on the reports of the national economic and social development plan as well as the central and local budgets.

Xi signed a presidential decree to promulgate the supervision law.

The Chinese people are people with great creativity, Xi stressed in his speech, noting that he is confident that as long as the over 1.3 billion Chinese people keep on developing such great creativity, China will definitely create miracles one after another.

The Chinese people are people with great spirit of struggle, he said, noting that he believes as long as they uphold that spirit, China will definitely fulfill the great goal of creating a better life.

The Chinese people are people with great spirit of unity, he said, noting that he believes as long as they uphold the great spirit of unity, China will definitely forge an unstoppable and invincible force.

Chinese people are people with great spirit of pursuing dreams, he said, noting that he believes that as long as they keep carrying forward this great spirit of pursuing dreams, China can and will realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“It is a country where all power of the state belongs to the people. We must base our efforts on the interests of the people, ensure the principal status of the people, humbly learn from the people, and heed their needs and draw on their wisdom,” he said.

Expressing his full confidence in China’s future, Xi urged everyone to adapt to the new historic juncture for the development of the country and act in response to the evolution of the principal contradiction in Chinese society.

The Chinese people have always had the sense of justice and compassion and tied their destiny closely to that of the people around the world, he said.

“The Chinese people are always ready to do their utmost to contribute to the peace and development of humanity,” he said.

Xi stressed that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the Party is the highest force for political leadership and the fundamental guarantee of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

