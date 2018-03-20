Xi vows to develop China as source of World peace and prosperity

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on the conclusion of the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) here on Tuesday vowed to develop China as a source of World peace and prosperity.

He reiterated that China’s growth does not pose threat to any countries, as we will never seek hegemony or expansion. Instead, he said adding China wants to contribute the Chinese wisdom to the global governance and to show the world its determination to work for an equal, open and peaceful world.

His country wants to build a community with a shared future for mankind, promote economic globalization and free trade, promote connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative and promote the win-win cooperation.

Speaking to the lawmakers, Xi Jinping called on all efforts to tackle the challenges and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation. Chinese people are creators of history and real heroes as they made the country’s “four great inventions” – paper, printing, the compass and gunpowder – in ancient times. Today, Chinese people are striving for the goal of the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020.

There are unprecedented challenges ahead, Xi told nearly 2,900 lawmakers, urging for united efforts to achieve the goal.

On Saturday, Xi was elected as the Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission. The parliament also endorsed the key members of the state’s cabinet, including the premier, vice premiers and ministerial-level officials.

When he became the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in 2012, Xi brought up the idea of the “Chinese Dream” for the first time.

He said the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation “is a dream of the whole nation, as well as of every individual.”

At the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress last October, Xi gave a clear picture of the great rejuvenation of the nation – first, building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020; second, basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035; and third, making China a great, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful socialist country.

He emphasized how to overcome the unprecedented challenges to make the dream come true.

Xi laid out the roadmap to national rejuvenation. continue with comprehensive reform and opening up, uphold socialism with Chinese characteristics and rule of law, uphold core values of Chinese socialism and further improve people’s standard of living and eliminate poverty.

He also called for building a world-class military under the CPC’s absolute leadership and upholding “One Country, Two Systems” and the 1992 Consensus.

Orignally published by INP