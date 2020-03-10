Xi visits Wuhan as coronavirus outbreak slows in China

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made his first visit to Wuhan since the outbreak of the coronavirus in what could be seen as a signal from the government that the health crisis is coming under control.

Xi, who has been largely unseen throughout the epidemic, made his first appearance on Tuesday in the region that had been under lockdown for weeks.

State news agency Xinhua said the president wanted to “visit and express regards to” those affected by the infection, including medical workers and patients.

National television broadcaster CCTV said Xi began his visit at Huoshenshan hospital, one of the makeshift medical facilities treating patients in severe and critical conditions.

Xi’s visit came at a time when reported cases of coronavirus infection, known as COVID-19, are steadily declining in China. In recent days, only a few dozen confirmed cases were reported, compared with thousands during the peak of the epidemic. Many provinces in China have also reported zero new cases for a number of days.

Additionally, the government also ordered the closing down of the makeshift hospitals in Wuhan due to the decline in the number of reported cases. According to reports, less than 20,000 of the confirmed cases are still under treatment, with almost 60,000 having reportedly recovered. Throughout the outbreak in China, President Xi made very few public appearances. — Xinhua