Da Nang, Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe here Saturday, urging Japan to take more “practical actions” to improve ties with China and properly manage differences between the two countries in a “constructive way.”

“To improve China-Japan ties, the key is mutual trust,” Xi told Abe on the sidelines of the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.—Xinhua