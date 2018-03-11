Xi, Trump discuss Korean Peninsula, bilateral relations over phone

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral relations via phone.

The phone conversation came after Trump has agreed to meet Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), by May at Kim’s invitation “to achieve permanent denuclearization,” according to Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s top national security adviser, who had briefed Trump on the outcome of a South Korean delegation’s meeting with Kim earlier this week.

KOREAN PENINSULA ISSUE: Speaking by telephone, Xi told Trump that he appreciates the U.S. president’s desire to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue politically, hoping that the United States and the DPRK will start dialogue as soon as possible and strive for positive results.

Xi added that he hopes all parties concerned will show goodwill and avoid doing anything which might affect or interfere with the improving situation on the peninsula, calling on them to maintain the positive momentum on the Korean Peninsula issue.

Xi also told Trump that China and the United States should focus on cooperation, control differences, promote win-win economic cooperation, and push for new advancement of bilateral relations in the new year.

Regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Trump said the nuclear issue has shown positive development recently, adding that a high-level meeting between the United States and the DPRK meets the interests of all parties, hoping for an eventually peaceful solution to the nuclear issue.

It has been proved that President Xi is right to insist on a dialogue between the United States and the DPRK, Trump said, adding that the U.S. side highly appreciates and values China’s significant role in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China over the issue, Trump said.

Xi pointed out that China remains persistent in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and resolving the nuclear issue through talks.

At present, the positive changes in the situation on the Korean Peninsula are conducive to putting the denuclearization process back on the right track of settlement through dialogue, which is also in line with the direction set by UN Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK, Xi said.

“I believe that as long as all parties adhere to the general direction of political and diplomatic settlement, we will surely push forward the Korean Peninsula issue in the direction that the international community has been looking forward to,” Xi said.

CHINA-U.S. TIES: The two heads of state also exchanged views on China-U.S. ties. Xi said he has been in close contact with Trump since the beginning of this year and they both agreed that the two sides should seize every minute to promote wide-range cooperation and dialogue to maintain a healthy and stable development prospects for China-U.S. relations.

Xi hoped that with the joint efforts and on the basis of mutual respect and benefit, China and the United States will focus on cooperation, control differences, promote win-win economic cooperation, and push for new advancement of bilateral relations in the new year.

Trump congratulated China on the successful holding of the annual political meetings, known as the “Two Sessions” — the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress and the first session of the National Committee of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.