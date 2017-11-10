XI, Trump agree to uphold peace, stability in S Asia

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China said on Thursday that President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump have reached a consensus on fighting terrorism and upholding peace and stability in South Asia including Pakistan.

During their talks here, Xi and Trump discussed security situation in the region and resolved their commitment working together for peaceful future .

“This morning, the two presidents talked and held joint press meeting. I am not aware of the details of the talks. What I know is that the two sides also discussed anti- terrorism issues and upholding peace and stability in South Asia,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing.

They reached consensus in this respect. To counter terrorism, China and the US as well as other countries share the common interests and the two countries stand ready to work with other parties for stronger anti- terrorism cooperation, she said.

When asked about the details about the recently held Trilateral Vice-Ministerial Consultation on Counter-Terrorism and Security among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan, she replied

“Recently, Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai, Pakistani Foreign Ministry Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam and Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai held the Trilateral Vice-Ministerial Consultation on Counter-Terrorism and Security among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in Beijing.

The three parties had an in-depth exchange of views on such topics as the current international and regional counter-terrorism situation and trilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and they agreed that the three parties should step up cooperation on counter-terrorism and security and join hands to address the threat posed by terrorism and jointly uphold the security and stability of the three countries and the region at large.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met with Pakistani Foreign Ministry Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam and Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are important forces of the international counter-terrorism efforts and have made great contributions to the international counter-terrorism campaign, especially the counter-terrorism campaign in South Asia.

The Chinese side expressed gratitude to Pakistan and Afghanistan for constantly and steadfastly supporting China in fighting the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and other terrorist forces. The Chinese side stands ready to continue enhancing security cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan, work together to address the threat and challenges posed by terrorism and jointly maintain regional peace and tranquility.

Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam and Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai spoke highly of the efforts made by China to promote the improvement of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, safeguard regional peace and stability and propel regional development and prosperity.

They said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are willing to bolster counter-terrorism exchanges and cooperation, firmly combat all forms of terrorism and earnestly uphold the security and stability of the three countries and the region at large.”