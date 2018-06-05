Xi to chair SCO summit on June 9-10 at Qingdao

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, which is scheduled for June 9 to 10 in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China’s Shandong Province.

It will be the first SCO summit since its expansion when India and Pakistan were accepted as full members at the Astana summit in Kazakhstan in 2017.

The SCO has undergone an extraordinary development process and become a comprehensive regional organization with vast influence since its inception 17 years ago.

Member states have promoted cooperation in various areas and played constructive roles in regional and international issues, and therefore set an example of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation. Leaders of the eight SCO member states and the four observer states, as well as heads of international organizations will attend the summit to exchange their views on cooperation.

The SCO’s full members are China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. Its observer states are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia.

Xi will chair the summit and invite the guests to a welcome banquet and a fireworks display.

Participants will sum up the development experience of the SCO, advocate the “Shanghai Spirit,” and discuss measures to fight the “three evil forces” of terrorism, extremism and separatism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime.

The summit will also focus on issues like improving global governance and consolidating the multilateral trade system, and lay out new plans to enhance the synergy of development strategies of member states, especially promoting the construction of the Belt and Road to lift regional economic cooperation.