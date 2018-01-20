Xi thought proposed to be included in Constitution

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Friday proposed to write Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into the Constitution.

Major theoretical achievements, principles and policies adopted at the 19th CPC National Congress should be incorporated in the upcoming revision to the Constitution, according to a communique issued after the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was held in Beijing Thursday and Friday.

A proposal from the CPC Central Committee on the revision to the Constitution was adopted at the meeting.